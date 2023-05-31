FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) posted a 14.79% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) stock priced at $0.32, up 14.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.31 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. FOXO’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -204.40%. With a float of $16.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.42 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of FOXO Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -96.99.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -204.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.02

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4071, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7637. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3701. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3900. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4201. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3201, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2701.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.98 million, the company has a total of 27,168K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 510 K while annual income is -95,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -7,640 K.