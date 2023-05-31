Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.15 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) stock priced at $15.40, up 1.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.78 and dropped to $15.14 before settling in for the closing price of $15.35. FYBR’s price has ranged from $14.97 to $30.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -91.10%. With a float of $244.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.09, operating margin of +11.94, and the pretax margin is +10.35.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 102.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 3,207,953. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 160,844 shares at a rate of $19.94, taking the stock ownership to the 38,105,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 160,844 for $19.94, making the entire transaction worth $3,207,953. This insider now owns 38,105,498 shares in total.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Looking closely at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.35. However, in the short run, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.83. Second resistance stands at $16.12. The third major resistance level sits at $16.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.55.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.77 billion, the company has a total of 245,354K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,787 M while annual income is 441,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 M while its latest quarter income was 3,000 K.