Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is -7.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 30, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) trading session started at the price of $8.28, that was 0.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.41 and dropped to $8.11 before settling in for the closing price of $8.20. A 52-week range for ULCC has been $7.61 – $15.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.80%. With a float of $215.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 740,805. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 94,280 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 714,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO sold 23,800 for $7.81, making the entire transaction worth $185,861. This insider now owns 601,684 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

The latest stats from [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was superior to 1.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.55. The third major resistance level sits at $8.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. The third support level lies at $7.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are 218,517K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 3,326 M while income totals -37,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 848,000 K while its last quarter net income were -13,000 K.