Genius Sports Limited (GENI) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 30, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $5.65, higher 2.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $5.52 before settling in for the closing price of $5.60. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.20 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.20% at the time writing. With a float of $116.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.59, operating margin of -45.91, and the pretax margin is -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 44.37%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Looking closely at Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.82. Second resistance stands at $5.92. The third major resistance level sits at $6.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.32.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 219,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 341,030 K according to its annual income of -181,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 97,230 K and its income totaled -25,170 K.