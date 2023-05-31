GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is -3.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 30, 2023, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) opened at $4.49, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.54 and dropped to $4.27 before settling in for the closing price of $4.46. Price fluctuations for EAF have ranged from $3.75 to $9.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 18.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.50% at the time writing. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.98 million.

In an organization with 1347 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.57, operating margin of +36.28, and the pretax margin is +35.30.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.89 while generating a return on equity of 212.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.68. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.14. The third support level lies at $4.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

There are currently 256,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,281 M according to its annual income of 382,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 138,800 K and its income totaled -7,370 K.