Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.64%

On May 30, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) opened at $24.74, lower -1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.83 and dropped to $24.275 before settling in for the closing price of $24.71. Price fluctuations for GPK have ranged from $19.08 to $26.16 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 16.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.60 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.33, operating margin of +11.00, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 4,142,299. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 160,492 shares at a rate of $25.81, taking the stock ownership to the 427,548 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP & President, International sold 60,000 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,439,400. This insider now owns 209,250 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 33.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.25% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 66.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.14. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.77. Second resistance stands at $25.08. The third major resistance level sits at $25.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.97. The third support level lies at $23.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are currently 307,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,440 M according to its annual income of 522,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,438 M and its income totaled 207,000 K.

Recent developments with Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) have led to the company's beta value being reach 0.49 cents.

-
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $75.48, down -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) posted a -5.19% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.31, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading...
Read more

Innovid Corp. (CTV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 30,490 K

Shaun Noe -
May 30, 2023, Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) trading session started at the price of $1.33, that was -5.30% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

