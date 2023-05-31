GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is expecting -39.52% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $0.29, up 45.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2969 and dropped to $0.275 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has traded in a range of $0.18-$8.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.60%. With a float of $86.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 262 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -113.85, operating margin of -2558.83, and the pretax margin is -2599.67.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 42.91%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 25,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,505,102 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 22,348,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 6,377,551 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,000,000. This insider now owns 22,220,572 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2616.78 while generating a return on equity of -146.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3387, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2775. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2998 in the near term. At $0.3093, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2779, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2655. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2560.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.25 million has total of 151,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -167,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,820 K and last quarter income was -28,470 K.