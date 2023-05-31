Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) last year’s performance of -95.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.49, plunging -10.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Within the past 52 weeks, GROV’s price has moved between $0.18 and $12.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.90%. With a float of $82.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 550 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.10, operating margin of -43.85, and the pretax margin is -27.26.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,825. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 3,600 shares at a rate of $0.51, taking the stock ownership to the 3,543,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s President & CEO bought 3,600 for $0.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,820. This insider now owns 3,539,995 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -27.28 while generating a return on equity of -43.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Looking closely at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4292. However, in the short run, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4717. Second resistance stands at $0.5109. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5317. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3909. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3517.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 86.61 million based on 178,751K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 321,530 K and income totals -87,720 K. The company made 71,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.