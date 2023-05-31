HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is -3.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.07, plunging -0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.56 and dropped to $64.64 before settling in for the closing price of $64.81. Within the past 52 weeks, HDB’s price has moved between $51.04 and $71.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 129341 workers is very important to gauge.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.47 while generating a return on equity of 17.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

The latest stats from [HDFC Bank Limited, HDB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was superior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.92. The third major resistance level sits at $66.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.08. The third support level lies at $63.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 108.78 billion based on 1,848,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,583 M and income totals 5,750 M. The company made 6,953 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,532 M in sales during its previous quarter.