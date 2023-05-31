ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is -11.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $5.80, down -5.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.802 and dropped to $5.5631 before settling in for the closing price of $5.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has traded in a range of $5.91-$11.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.40%. With a float of $721.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.24, operating margin of +34.87, and the pretax margin is +33.98.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 44.01%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.56 while generating a return on equity of 43.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 40.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

The latest stats from [ICL Group Ltd, ICL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.91. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. The third support level lies at $5.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.27 billion has total of 1,287,151K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,015 M in contrast with the sum of 2,159 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,098 M and last quarter income was 280,000 K.