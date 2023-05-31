Investors finally get a glimpse of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) volume hitting the figure of 0.64 million.

May 30, 2023, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) trading session started at the price of $0.98, that was -3.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.988 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. A 52-week range for HYFM has been $0.95 – $7.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 17.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.30%. With a float of $39.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.26 million.

In an organization with 498 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.01, operating margin of -23.68, and the pretax margin is -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 15,600. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 35,000 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $38,150. This insider now owns 1,784,328 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4241, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0791. However, in the short run, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9924. Second resistance stands at $1.0442. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1004. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8844, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8282. The third support level lies at $0.7764 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are 45,368K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.08 million. As of now, sales total 344,500 K while income totals -285,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,180 K while its last quarter net income were -16,850 K.