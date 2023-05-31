Investors finally get a glimpse of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) volume hitting the figure of 1.31 million.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1692, soaring 1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1779 and dropped to $0.166 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, MOBQ’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 61.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.90%. With a float of $10.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) saw its 5-day average volume 2.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 173.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1770, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7550. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1798 in the near term. At $0.1848, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1679, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1610. The third support level lies at $0.1560 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.05 million based on 17,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,170 K and income totals -8,060 K. The company made 130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.