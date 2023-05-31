Investors finally get a glimpse of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) volume hitting the figure of 1.39 million.

On May 30, 2023, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) opened at $6.27, lower -0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.27 and dropped to $6.20 before settling in for the closing price of $6.26. Price fluctuations for PSEC have ranged from $5.92 to $8.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.20% at the time writing. With a float of $291.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.17 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 609,000. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 72,699,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 100,000 for $6.28, making the entire transaction worth $628,000. This insider now owns 72,599,542 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 3.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

There are currently 402,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 710,900 K according to its annual income of 582,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 215,120 K and its income totaled -89,010 K.