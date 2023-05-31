Investors must take note of ANSYS Inc.’s (ANSS) performance last week, which was 7.45%.

On May 30, 2023, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) opened at $324.45, higher 3.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $331.71 and dropped to $324.15 before settling in for the closing price of $319.40. Price fluctuations for ANSS have ranged from $194.23 to $333.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.00% at the time writing. With a float of $86.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.10, operating margin of +29.19, and the pretax margin is +27.85.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ANSYS Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 501,105. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,675 shares at a rate of $299.17, taking the stock ownership to the 11,707 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 653 for $297.00, making the entire transaction worth $193,941. This insider now owns 2,888 shares in total.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.61) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +25.35 while generating a return on equity of 11.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.27.

During the past 100 days, ANSYS Inc.’s (ANSS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $313.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $267.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $332.53 in the near term. At $335.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $340.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $324.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $320.78. The third support level lies at $317.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Key Stats

There are currently 86,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,066 M according to its annual income of 523,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 509,450 K and its income totaled 100,620 K.