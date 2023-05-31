Investors must take note of Celanese Corporation’s (CE) performance last week, which was -0.46%.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $107.28, soaring 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.3399 and dropped to $106.32 before settling in for the closing price of $107.42. Within the past 52 weeks, CE’s price has moved between $86.71 and $161.37.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.10%. With a float of $108.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13263 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.54, operating margin of +13.86, and the pretax margin is +14.69.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celanese Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 214,580. In this transaction SVP, EM of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $107.29, taking the stock ownership to the 47,165 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s SVP – Acetyls bought 1,008 for $101.69, making the entire transaction worth $102,503. This insider now owns 11,597 shares in total.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.66 while generating a return on equity of 38.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 102.40 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.44% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Celanese Corporation (CE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corporation’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 34.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $108.79 in the near term. At $109.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.53. The third support level lies at $104.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.62 billion based on 108,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,673 M and income totals 1,894 M. The company made 2,853 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 91,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.