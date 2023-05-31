Search
Sana Meer
Investors must take note of CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) performance last week, which was -13.00%.

Analyst Insights

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $0.207, down -6.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.207 and dropped to $0.1812 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has traded in a range of $0.18-$10.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.30%. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 443 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CISO Global Inc. is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.62 million, its volume of 2.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8190. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2017 in the near term. At $0.2172, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2275. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1759, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1656. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1501.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.80 million has total of 154,176K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,550 K in contrast with the sum of -33,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,730 K and last quarter income was -34,840 K.

