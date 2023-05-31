Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) performance last week, which was -3.79%.

On May 30, 2023, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) opened at $202.79, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $203.92 and dropped to $200.18 before settling in for the closing price of $205.10. Price fluctuations for DG have ranged from $200.80 to $261.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 10.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $217.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 170000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.23, operating margin of +8.80, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 717,088. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,550 shares at a rate of $202.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,951 for $243.93, making the entire transaction worth $475,913. This insider now owns 38,269 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.96) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.38 while generating a return on equity of 40.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.71% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dollar General Corporation (DG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.68, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

The latest stats from [Dollar General Corporation, DG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was superior to 1.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $214.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $205.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $206.39. The third major resistance level sits at $208.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $198.91. The third support level lies at $197.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are currently 219,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,845 M according to its annual income of 2,416 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,203 M and its income totaled 659,140 K.

