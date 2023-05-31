Investors must take note of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) performance last week, which was -2.41%.

May 30, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $4.63, that was 5.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.895 and dropped to $4.56 before settling in for the closing price of $4.58. A 52-week range for LICY has been $4.30 – $8.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 103.00%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 405 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 81.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.98 in the near term. At $5.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. The third support level lies at $4.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 176,503K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 847.49 million. As of now, sales total 13,400 K while income totals -53,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,600 K while its last quarter net income were -39,400 K.