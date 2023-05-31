Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors must take note of Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) performance last week, which was -7.39%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $21.54, up 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.64 and dropped to $21.01 before settling in for the closing price of $21.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has traded in a range of $17.58-$33.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -115.30%. With a float of $112.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57 workers is very important to gauge.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 14.63%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -14.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

The latest stats from [Lithium Americas Corp., LAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was inferior to 2.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.91. The third major resistance level sits at $22.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.65. The third support level lies at $20.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.41 billion has total of 159,527K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -93,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,400 K.

