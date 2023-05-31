Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Micromobility.com Inc.’s (MCOM) performance last week, which was -28.77%.

Company News

On May 30, 2023, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) opened at $0.40, lower -5.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for MCOM have ranged from $0.37 to $119.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.10% at the time writing. With a float of $4.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 284 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -172.24, operating margin of -399.27, and the pretax margin is -528.06.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micromobility.com Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 10,845. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 15,722 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 240,301 shares.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -528.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -70.42

Technical Analysis of Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)

The latest stats from [Micromobility.com Inc., MCOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.86 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Micromobility.com Inc.’s (MCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 203.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0692, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.3824. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3888. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4144. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4288. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3488, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3344. The third support level lies at $0.3088 if the price breaches the second support level.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 11,114K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,540 K according to its annual income of -82,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,190 K and its income totaled -18,380 K.

