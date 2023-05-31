Investors must take note of Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) performance last week, which was -7.30%.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $6.77, down -4.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.77 and dropped to $6.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has traded in a range of $3.51-$10.47.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.40%. With a float of $62.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.83 million.

In an organization with 2738 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oil States International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 212,654. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 58,624 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 384,487 shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.99% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.89. However, in the short run, Oil States International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.74. Second resistance stands at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.37. The third support level lies at $6.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 432.76 million has total of 64,255K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 737,710 K in contrast with the sum of -9,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 196,200 K and last quarter income was 2,160 K.