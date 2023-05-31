Last month’s performance of -15.65% for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is certainly impressive

May 30, 2023, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) trading session started at the price of $18.26, that was -3.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.26 and dropped to $17.065 before settling in for the closing price of $18.21. A 52-week range for ARLP has been $16.43 – $27.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 221.80%. With a float of $89.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.42, operating margin of +27.08, and the pretax margin is +26.31.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 889,523. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of this company bought 48,741 shares at a rate of $18.25, taking the stock ownership to the 18,631,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE bought 100,000 for $18.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,860,000. This insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in total.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.26) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.19 while generating a return on equity of 39.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.83% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.23 in the near term. At $18.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.45. The third support level lies at $15.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Key Stats

There are 127,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.28 billion. As of now, sales total 2,407 M while income totals 577,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 662,920 K while its last quarter net income were 191,190 K.