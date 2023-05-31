Last month’s performance of -15.82% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is certainly impressive

On May 30, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) opened at $4.74, lower -0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.775 and dropped to $4.50 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. Price fluctuations for AMC have ranged from $3.77 to $16.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.10% at the time writing. With a float of $516.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $519.19 million.

In an organization with 2787 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 800,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 144,702,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $800,000. This insider now owns 145,202,848 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 30.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. However, in the short run, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.77. Second resistance stands at $4.91. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. The third support level lies at $4.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are currently 519,192K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,911 M according to its annual income of -973,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 954,400 K and its income totaled -235,500 K.