Last month’s performance of -17.13% for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is certainly impressive

May 30, 2023, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) trading session started at the price of $40.20, that was -0.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.48 and dropped to $39.64 before settling in for the closing price of $40.10. A 52-week range for SEE has been $39.92 – $64.07.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.40%. With a float of $143.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.10 million.

In an organization with 16300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.59, operating margin of +16.99, and the pretax margin is +12.93.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sealed Air Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 21,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $43.56, taking the stock ownership to the 10,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $42.12, making the entire transaction worth $50,544. This insider now owns 1,200 shares in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.77) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 165.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 44.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.81. However, in the short run, Sealed Air Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.29. Second resistance stands at $40.80. The third major resistance level sits at $41.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.12. The third support level lies at $38.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

There are 144,386K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.76 billion. As of now, sales total 5,642 M while income totals 491,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,349 M while its last quarter net income were 61,900 K.