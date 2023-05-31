Last month’s performance of 61.72% for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) stock priced at $16.32, up 9.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $16.29 before settling in for the closing price of $15.98. LMND’s price has ranged from $10.28 to $32.97 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 154.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.40%. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1367 workers is very important to gauge.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,058. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 270,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for $14.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,905. This insider now owns 48,322 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lemonade Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

The latest stats from [Lemonade Inc., LMND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.7 million was superior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 75.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.45. The third major resistance level sits at $19.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.83. The third support level lies at $15.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.22 billion, the company has a total of 69,491K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 256,700 K while annual income is -297,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 95,200 K while its latest quarter income was -65,800 K.