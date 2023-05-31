Search
Steve Mayer
Last month’s performance of -7.04% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is certainly impressive

Markets

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $7.27, down -4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.27 and dropped to $6.71 before settling in for the closing price of $7.16. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has traded in a range of $5.64-$10.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 953.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2734 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.77, operating margin of +37.07, and the pretax margin is +30.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Algoma Steel Group Inc. is 10.83%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.64 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 97.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 953.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

The latest stats from [Algoma Steel Group Inc., ASTL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.51. The third major resistance level sits at $7.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.39. The third support level lies at $6.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 702.53 million has total of 103,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,036 M in contrast with the sum of 684,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 418,640 K and last quarter income was -51,460 K.

