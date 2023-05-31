Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Amcor plc (AMCR) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) stock priced at $9.81, down -0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.84 and dropped to $9.71 before settling in for the closing price of $9.79. AMCR’s price has ranged from $9.76 to $13.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.20%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37000 employees.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Amcor plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 69,971. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,648 shares at a rate of $12.39, taking the stock ownership to the 75,072 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,372 for $12.40, making the entire transaction worth $66,622. This insider now owns 29,769 shares in total.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.34% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amcor plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amcor plc (AMCR)

Looking closely at Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR), its last 5-days average volume was 7.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Amcor plc’s (AMCR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. However, in the short run, Amcor plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.82. Second resistance stands at $9.89. The third major resistance level sits at $9.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.56.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.36 billion, the company has a total of 1,471,444K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,544 M while annual income is 805,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,667 M while its latest quarter income was 177,000 K.

PGEN (Precigen Inc.) climbed 0.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On May 30, 2023, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) opened at $1.23, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

0.25% volatility in Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) stock priced at $35.66. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) average volume reaches $3.54M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $6.98, up 2.33% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

