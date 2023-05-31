Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) to new highs

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $26.21, up 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.365 and dropped to $24.85 before settling in for the closing price of $25.28. Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has traded in a range of $14.89-$31.38.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.90%. With a float of $101.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.75, operating margin of +12.65, and the pretax margin is +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 61,182. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $22.66, taking the stock ownership to the 35,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s CFO sold 6,000 for $23.29, making the entire transaction worth $139,740. This insider now owns 35,394 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.22% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 0.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.21 in the near term. At $27.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.18.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.94 billion has total of 245,641K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,092 M in contrast with the sum of 765,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,472 M and last quarter income was 45,350 K.