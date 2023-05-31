Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) average volume reaches $649.04K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $6.57, up 20.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.15 and dropped to $6.57 before settling in for the closing price of $6.24. Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has traded in a range of $3.88-$12.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 260,262. In this transaction President, COO of this company sold 57,000 shares at a rate of $4.57, taking the stock ownership to the 289,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 31,000 for $7.07, making the entire transaction worth $219,108. This insider now owns 5,182 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.28 in the near term. At $9.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.12.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 761.42 million has total of 114,411K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -17,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,480 K.