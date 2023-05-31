Livent Corporation (LTHM) with a beta value of 1.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 30, 2023, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) trading session started at the price of $23.96, that was -1.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.29 and dropped to $23.25 before settling in for the closing price of $23.90. A 52-week range for LTHM has been $18.26 – $36.38.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.90%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.36, operating margin of +44.04, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Livent Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Livent Corporation (LTHM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Livent Corporation, LTHM], we can find that recorded value of 3.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.74. The third major resistance level sits at $25.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.06.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

There are 179,610K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.18 billion. As of now, sales total 813,200 K while income totals 273,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 253,500 K while its last quarter net income were 114,800 K.