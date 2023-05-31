Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.11 million

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) stock priced at $0.7994, up 14.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.781 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. LIZI’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 37.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 164.90%. With a float of $28.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 699 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.78, operating margin of +3.05, and the pretax margin is +3.97.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Lizhi Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 20.90%.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.96 while generating a return on equity of 26.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lizhi Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Looking closely at Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7068, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7714. However, in the short run, Lizhi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9630. Second resistance stands at $1.0110. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1020. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8240, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7330. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6850.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.70 million, the company has a total of 50,718K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 316,830 K while annual income is 12,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,880 K while its latest quarter income was 4,350 K.