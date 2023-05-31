LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.37%

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $87.27, plunging -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.36 and dropped to $85.94 before settling in for the closing price of $87.31. Within the past 52 weeks, LYB’s price has moved between $71.46 and $112.53.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 7.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.50%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.04, operating margin of +10.19, and the pretax margin is +9.48.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.74) by $0.77. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71 while generating a return on equity of 31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 735.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 27.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.41 in the near term. At $88.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.25. The third support level lies at $84.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.68 billion based on 325,274K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,451 M and income totals 3,889 M. The company made 10,247 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 472,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.