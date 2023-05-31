Search
Shaun Noe
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) posted a -5.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $19.60, down -2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.80 and dropped to $19.25 before settling in for the closing price of $19.90. Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has traded in a range of $18.01-$30.31.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.90%. With a float of $179.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

The firm has a total of 213 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.19, operating margin of +63.37, and the pretax margin is +62.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 104.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 181,950,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500,000 shares at a rate of $24.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,296,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $181,950,000. This insider now owns 8,296,077 shares in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +52.27 while generating a return on equity of 74.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.83% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], we can find that recorded value of 1.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) raw stochastic average was set at 13.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.06. The third major resistance level sits at $20.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.12 billion has total of 211,973K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,694 M in contrast with the sum of 893,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 308,380 K and last quarter income was 96,340 K.

Newsletter

 

$1.44M in average volume shows that Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
On May 30, 2023, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) opened at $3.34, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Recent developments with Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) stock priced at $68.04, up 0.68% from the previous...
Read more

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,077 M

Sana Meer -
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.19, soaring 0.08% from the previous trading...
Read more

