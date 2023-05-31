Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is expecting -62.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.235, up 7.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.256 and dropped to $0.2322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.18-$2.34.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

The firm has a total of 239 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], we can find that recorded value of 8.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8530. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2599. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2699. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2837. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2361, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2223. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2123.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.40 million has total of 467,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,200 K in contrast with the sum of -79,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,410 K and last quarter income was -18,670 K.