monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) average volume reaches $840.90K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 30, 2023, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) opened at $170.26,. During the day, the shares moved up to $171.00 and dropped to $165.20 before settling in for the closing price of $167.20. Price fluctuations for MNDY have ranged from $73.58 to $171.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.30% at the time writing. With a float of $30.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1549 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.18, operating margin of -29.29, and the pretax margin is -24.94.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of monday.com Ltd. is 22.28%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of -26.37 while generating a return on equity of -19.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 125.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Looking closely at monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.20.

During the past 100 days, monday.com Ltd.’s (MNDY) raw stochastic average was set at 93.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.59. However, in the short run, monday.com Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $170.40. Second resistance stands at $173.60. The third major resistance level sits at $176.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $158.80.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Key Stats

There are currently 44,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 519,030 K according to its annual income of -136,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,260 K and its income totaled -14,670 K.

Newsletter

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) with a beta value of 1.45 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
On May 30, 2023, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) opened at $29.04, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Now that Associated Banc-Corp’s volume has hit 1.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) stock priced at $15.64, down -0.96% from the previous day...
Read more

A look at Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

-
Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $10.98, up 2.84% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

