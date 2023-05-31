Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) last year’s performance of -52.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 30, 2023, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) trading session started at the price of $0.92, that was 17.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $0.9185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. A 52-week range for MNPR has been $0.81 – $4.88.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.30%. With a float of $4.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 31,500. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.15, taking the stock ownership to the 24,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 6,053 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,159. This insider now owns 14,238 shares in total.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)

Looking closely at Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s (MNPR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3201, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1994. However, in the short run, Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5805. Second resistance stands at $2.0810. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4120. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7490, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4180.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) Key Stats

There are 13,222K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.66 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -10,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,430 K.