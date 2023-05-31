Search
Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

On May 30, 2023, Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) opened at $284.80, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $287.505 and dropped to $283.21 before settling in for the closing price of $284.57. Price fluctuations for MSI have ranged from $195.18 to $299.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.60% at the time writing. With a float of $166.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.40 million.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Motorola Solutions Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 596,020. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $298.01, taking the stock ownership to the 6,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 3,024 for $294.84, making the entire transaction worth $891,708. This insider now owns 1,233 shares in total.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.05) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.16% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.00, a number that is poised to hit 2.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Motorola Solutions Inc., MSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.68.

During the past 100 days, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s (MSI) raw stochastic average was set at 70.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $285.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $287.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $289.54. The third major resistance level sits at $291.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $282.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $280.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $278.70.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Key Stats

There are currently 167,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,112 M according to its annual income of 1,363 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,171 M and its income totaled 278,000 K.

