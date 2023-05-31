Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 212,770 K

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) stock priced at $2.50, down -0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. KIND’s price has ranged from $1.82 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.10%. With a float of $149.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $373.02 million.

In an organization with 704 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.02, operating margin of -67.78, and the pretax margin is -64.03.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 5,775. In this transaction Head of Legal and Secretary of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $2.31, taking the stock ownership to the 563,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -64.82 while generating a return on equity of -20.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 62.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. However, in the short run, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.51. Second resistance stands at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 891.56 million, the company has a total of 374,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 212,770 K while annual income is -137,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,770 K while its latest quarter income was -33,720 K.