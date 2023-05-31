Niu Technologies (NIU) last year’s performance of -50.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 30, 2023, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) opened at $3.95, lower -7.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.01 and dropped to $3.52 before settling in for the closing price of $3.97. Price fluctuations for NIU have ranged from $2.57 to $9.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 32.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -122.60% at the time writing. With a float of $68.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Looking closely at Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.36. However, in the short run, Niu Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.94. Second resistance stands at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.96.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are currently 76,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 285.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 459,400 K according to its annual income of -7,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,950 K and its income totaled -5,060 K.