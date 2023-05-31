No matter how cynical the overall market is, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) performance over the last week is recorded -7.65%

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock priced at $23.64, down -0.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.218 and dropped to $23.02 before settling in for the closing price of $23.38. DKNG’s price has ranged from $10.52 to $26.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $437.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.08 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of -67.48, and the pretax margin is -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 216,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s insider sold 150,000 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $3,751,500. This insider now owns 5,309,265 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DraftKings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DraftKings Inc., DKNG], we can find that recorded value of 11.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.71. The third major resistance level sits at $25.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.60.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.90 billion, the company has a total of 854,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,240 M while annual income is -1,378 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 769,650 K while its latest quarter income was -397,150 K.