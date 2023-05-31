No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.81%

On May 30, 2023, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) opened at $7.36, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.65 and dropped to $7.25 before settling in for the closing price of $7.28. Price fluctuations for GTN have ranged from $6.50 to $20.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 983.30% at the time writing. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.00 million.

The firm has a total of 8942 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.87, operating margin of +27.09, and the pretax margin is +16.70.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 16,102. In this transaction Director Emeritus of this company sold 2,075 shares at a rate of $7.76, taking the stock ownership to the 45,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 68,750 for $17.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,225,350. This insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.38 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 983.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gray Television Inc., GTN], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.83. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.81.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

There are currently 95,242K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 698.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,676 M according to its annual income of 455,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 801,000 K and its income totaled -31,000 K.