No matter how cynical the overall market is HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) performance over the last week is recorded 14.56%

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.80, soaring 8.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0999 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Within the past 52 weeks, BEAT’s price has moved between $1.12 and $6.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -179.90%. With a float of $5.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.22 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.50%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.19. This company achieved a return on equity of -164.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. However, in the short run, HeartBeam Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.87. Second resistance stands at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.27.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.32 million based on 25,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -12,960 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.