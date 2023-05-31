No matter how cynical the overall market is Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.98%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.75, plunging -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.87 and dropped to $53.37 before settling in for the closing price of $53.58. Within the past 52 weeks, IRM’s price has moved between $43.28 and $57.21.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 5.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.10%. With a float of $288.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.85, operating margin of +20.50, and the pretax margin is +12.38.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 1,157,031. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 21,014 shares at a rate of $55.06, taking the stock ownership to the 295,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director sold 1,219 for $55.53, making the entire transaction worth $67,691. This insider now owns 33,735 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.91 while generating a return on equity of 74.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.72 in the near term. At $54.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.72.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.61 billion based on 291,623K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,104 M and income totals 556,980 K. The company made 1,314 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.