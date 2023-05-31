No matter how cynical the overall market is KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) performance over the last week is recorded 7.16%

May 30, 2023, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) trading session started at the price of $4.86, that was 12.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $4.85 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. A 52-week range for KNOP has been $4.28 – $18.70.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.90%. With a float of $24.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.05 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.93, operating margin of +24.66, and the pretax margin is +22.17.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KNOT Offshore Partners LP stocks. The insider ownership of KNOT Offshore Partners LP is 28.64%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.49 while generating a return on equity of 8.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s (KNOP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. However, in the short run, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.60. Second resistance stands at $5.82. The third major resistance level sits at $6.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.42.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Key Stats

There are 33,961K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 190.91 million. As of now, sales total 268,590 K while income totals 57,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,610 K while its last quarter net income were 5,080 K.