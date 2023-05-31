No matter how cynical the overall market is Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) performance over the last week is recorded -9.17%

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.00, soaring 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Within the past 52 weeks, LUMN’s price has moved between $1.85 and $12.54.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -180.60%. With a float of $990.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.00 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.60, operating margin of +18.84, and the pretax margin is -5.67.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 26,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.34, taking the stock ownership to the 340,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.31, making the entire transaction worth $31,550. This insider now owns 335,029 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.86 while generating a return on equity of -13.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 21.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 29.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3540, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3298. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0300 in the near term. At $2.0800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8700.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.90 billion based on 1,004,326K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,478 M and income totals -1,548 M. The company made 3,738 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 511,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.