No matter how cynical the overall market is Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.13%

On May 30, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) opened at $6.875, higher 4.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.06 and dropped to $6.68 before settling in for the closing price of $6.68. Price fluctuations for LAZR have ranged from $3.91 to $11.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.10% at the time writing. With a float of $250.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.74 million.

In an organization with 600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -148.13, operating margin of -1135.44, and the pretax margin is -1145.92.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 4,841,849. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 791,113 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,596,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 150,000 for $6.26, making the entire transaction worth $938,805. This insider now owns 3,805,685 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.22. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.13. Second resistance stands at $7.28. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are currently 377,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,700 K according to its annual income of -445,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,510 K and its income totaled -146,770 K.