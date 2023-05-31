No matter how cynical the overall market is, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) performance over the last week is recorded 17.12%

On May 30, 2023, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) opened at $1.33, lower -7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for ONFO have ranged from $1.05 to $3.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -243.20% at the time writing. With a float of $3.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.37, operating margin of -161.43, and the pretax margin is -190.75.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Onfolio Holdings Inc. is 30.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 743. In this transaction Head of Strategy & Acquisition of this company bought 635 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 118,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Head of Strategy & Acquisition bought 1,269 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,485. This insider now owns 118,169 shares in total.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -190.75 while generating a return on equity of -53.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -243.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 15.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Onfolio Holdings Inc.’s (ONFO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3700 in the near term. At $1.4400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0700.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) Key Stats

There are currently 5,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,220 K according to its annual income of -4,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,350 K and its income totaled -1,280 K.