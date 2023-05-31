No matter how cynical the overall market is PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.14%

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) stock priced at $7.21, up 1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.65 and dropped to $6.94 before settling in for the closing price of $7.04. PCT’s price has ranged from $4.44 to $10.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

In an organization with 177 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.56. Second resistance stands at $7.96. The third major resistance level sits at $8.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 163,670K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -84,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -25,840 K.