Now that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s volume has hit 0.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $8.80, down -4.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.825 and dropped to $8.27 before settling in for the closing price of $8.67. Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has traded in a range of $5.82-$13.29.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.70%. With a float of $23.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.77 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.98. However, in the short run, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.67. Second resistance stands at $9.03. The third major resistance level sits at $9.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.56.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 537.14 million has total of 64,776K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,208 M in contrast with the sum of 29,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 417,570 K and last quarter income was -70,990 K.