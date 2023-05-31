Now that BILL Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 30, 2023, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) opened at $99.99, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.82 and dropped to $97.89 before settling in for the closing price of $98.27. Price fluctuations for BILL have ranged from $68.30 to $179.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 197,398. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $98.70, taking the stock ownership to the 2,826 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s CFO sold 6,008 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $570,760. This insider now owns 28,866 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 147.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.76.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.46 in the near term. At $104.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.60.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are currently 106,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 641,960 K according to its annual income of -326,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 272,560 K and its income totaled -31,140 K.